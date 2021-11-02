Stanley Stroop
Stanley Stroop, 74 of Timberville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 1, 2021, from a long bout of COPD, compounded by COVID pneumonia.
Stanley was born the son of Clarence and Jeanette Garber Stroop on June 7, 1947.
He was a member of the 225th Aviation Company with the Army, serving in the Vietnam War at Phu Hiep.
Earlier this year, he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary to Janice Dellinger Stroop, who survives. They are the proud parents of a daughter, Lisa Rhodes and husband, David, and a son, Bobby Stroop and wife, April. Stanley was the loving Pappy of Katie Rhodes, Branson Stroop and Leah Hottinger; and the great-grandfather to Haven, Hazel and Oliver. He loved his family more than anything and chose to spend his last days at home surrounded by them.
One of eight children, Stanley was preceded in death by brothers, Junior Stroop and Carl Stroop and sister, Anne. Siblings, Roger Stroop, Edward Stroop, Peggy Lam and Virginia Spitzer survive.
Stanley retired from Suntech Construction Company in 2019. He was a lifelong mechanic and carpenter, a jack of all trades that neighbors could depend on. He knew hard times and often lent his hand to help others.
A town fixture of Timberville, Stanley in his Richard Petty “43” Pontiac will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life and share their experiences at Bobby’s residence immediately following a memorial service at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Glen Turner. Per his wishes, his body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
