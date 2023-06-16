Stephen ‘Steve’ Sams Barranco Sr.
Stephen “Steve” Sams Barranco Sr., 83, a resident of Harrisonburg, VA passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in New York City, to Augustine Peter Barranco and Phyllis Ellen Beatrice (Mossner) Barranco. Steve grew up in Garden City, NY, on Long Island, along with his older brother, Peter, and younger brother, Michael, where he developed an interest in engineering and aviation building model aircraft and fine tuning their engines. As a teenager, he attended Saint Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., where he played football and hockey and threw the discus and shot. He graduated from Saint Paul’s in 1957 and entered Cornell University to study engineering, where he also played football and hockey.
Steve left Cornell to join the U.S. Air Force as part of the Aviation Cadet Training Program; after initial training at Harlingen AFB (TX), he earned his navigator wings as an Electronic Warfare Officer at Mather AFB (CA). After assignments at Rome Air Development Center (NY) and NATO/USAFE, he was assigned to the 7405th Support Squadron in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he flew electronic reconnaissance missions along the border with the Soviet Union. After a tour with Electronic Security Command back in TX, Steve was assigned to complete his degree, earning a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri. This was followed by multiple assignments with the Big Safari Program in TX, CA and OH, where he conducted rapid testing, evaluation, acquisition and deployment of highly specialized intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aerial platforms in support of national security interests. Steve retired from the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB (OH) in 1982, which he followed up as an engineer and program manager for Northrup-Grumman.
While in Germany, he met his bride of 48 years, Mattie “Boots” Wacker Barranco after finding out they were both from Garden City but didn’t know each other, only to discover he was from Garden City, NY and she was from Garden City, KS. They were married soon after on Nov. 16, 1965 and had two children Steve Jr. and Katherine. In 2004, Steve and Boots moved to Harrisonburg, VA to be near family; their son and his family in Harrisonburg and their daughter in Luray. After losing his wife, Boots, in 2014, he moved to Sunnyside Retirement community where he met Sue Kahle, marrying her June 30, 2018.
Steve enjoyed attending the Emmanuel Episcopal Church and exploring his Cuban heritage through genealogical research and the study of the Spanish language. In his retirement, Steve was able to experience a trip of his lifetime when he visited Cuba where he could walk the streets of Havana and explore the country of his grandfather.
Steve Sr. is survived by his second wife, Gloria Sue (Kahle); his son, Steve Sams Barranco Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Williamsburg, VA, their three children, Jessica, Stephen and Natalie, and his daughter, Katherine of Luray, VA. Steve was predeceased by his first wife, Mattie “Boots” Barranco, his parents and his brothers, Peter and Michael.
There will be memorial service to celebrate his life on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Retirement Community Highlands Building. Refreshments to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.