Stephen Wayne Davis
Stephen Wayne Davis, 70, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Mr. Davis was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Fred and Christine Dean Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Bonnie Davis
Stephen served with Military Police in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Alaska. Upon his return from the service, he and his brothers were self-employed carpenters. He later went to work as a Building Inspector and Building Official for Rockingham County until his retirement. After he retired, he still found himself working part-time in construction.
On Aug. 27, 1993, he married Telesa Jenkins Davis, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen Scott Davis and partner, Vivian Turner, and Brian Edward Shenk; a daughter, Ashley Shenk; three brothers, Carl Davis, Danny Davis and Roy Davis and wife, Audrey; two sisters, Jenalle Breeden and Betty Morris; five grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members to include Lenford Morris, who was thought of like a son.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Doyle Payne officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Augusta County.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity close to your heart.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.