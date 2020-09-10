Steven C. Wood passed away suddenly at his home in Midlothian, Va., on Aug. 28, 2020. He was born Steven C. Judy on Aug. 5, 1944, in Denver, Colo., the eldest son of Major Paul H. Judy and Rosemary Wood Judy.
Steve is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth P. Judy (Kathy) and James A. Judy (Tinka) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis, who died, along with his mother, in 1966.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1962 and earned a BS degree from Virginia Tech. He served in the USAF as an instructor pilot in the T-38 Talon jet trainer aircraft and was recognized as Junior Officer of the Quarter during service at Vance AFB, Okla. After his 5-year service in the Air Force, Steve was employed as a pilot for Eastern Airlines, Value Jet, AirTran and Southwest Airlines flying the B-727, DC-10, and B-717 as well as some corporate business jets.
Steve relocated back to Virginia after retiring in Atlanta, Ga., to be closer to his brothers and their families. He loved flying and his life as a commercial pilot. Throughout his adult life, Steve was an avid and competitive golfer and tennis player and enjoyed touring the USA on his motorcycle. He was the 1988 Atlanta American Lawn Tennis Assn. "City Champion."
He will be missed by his family and friends who will gather to celebrate Steve's life in the Spring. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond VA, 23284. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
