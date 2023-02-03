Steven Edward Gordon, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, surrounded by his family. Mr. Gordon was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 27, 1951, and was the only son of the late Edward and Wanda Gordon.
Steve grew up in Penn Laird and at the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He was stationed in Thailand, where he built roads and continued that line of work after discharge in the states. Upon returning home, he fell in love and married Rosalie “Lee Lee” Stannard, who was a young single mother with an infant son. Soon after marriage, he adopted Lee Lee’s son, David. Zachary Steven and Jesse Paul followed completing the family.
Steve enjoyed music, chess and had great knowledge of historic documents. He was a great guitar player and enjoyed teaching and playing music with his sons. He was a respected and gentle man, who was well known for his honesty and caring nature. He will be missed greatly as not only a father, grandfather and great-grandfather but a friend. He shaped so many lives for the better and helped those in need. Steve will be remembered as a good man with savant-like intelligence with only positive things having ever been said about him.
He is survived by his sons, Zachary Gordon and wife, Lindsey, Jesse and longtime companion, Brenda, and David Gordon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many cousins, uncles and aunts. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his soulmate, Lee Lee.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.