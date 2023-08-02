Steward Samuel Jordan, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home. Born Dec. 28, 1932, in Mount Jackson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Naomi (Crickenberger) Jordan.
As a young boy, Stu longed to fly and fulfilled that dream by proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He retired having achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his military retirement, Stu graduated from Madison College (currently James Madison University) with a degree in Political Science. He also worked many years for the United States Postal Service.
Stu was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1955, to the love of his life, Wanda Wean Jordan, who preceded him in death. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Jordan, and one sister, Barbara Paul.
Stu is survived by four children, Robin (Tom) Miller of Roanoke, Jo Ellen (Donnie) Bowman of Bridgewater, Lisa (David) Shickel of Montezuma and Stuart (Kim) Jordan of Richmond. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Daniel (Libby) Bowman, Bryce (Kelly) Miller, Turner Jordan, Molly Shickel, Emma Jordan, Sam Shickel and one great-grandchild on the way.
The family thanks the special caregivers who assisted Stu in so many ways: Mandy A., Viv, Mandy C., Jean, Wanda, Liz and Janet. Your loving care has been greatly appreciated. You were all very special to Stu. We would also like to thank his Care Team from Legacy Hospice and Chaplain Deb Huffman.
A graveside service will be held Aug. 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ cemetery near Timberville with Chaplain Deb Huffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Luke's Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, Bridgewater United Methodist Church, or any Disabled Veterans Group.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.