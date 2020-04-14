Stuart Philip Smith, 90, of Massanutten, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Smith was born April 26, 1929, in New Jersey, and was the son of the late Philip King and Marion French Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Frost, Maude Jurgens and Carol Peschel.
In 1948, Stuart graduated from Staunton Military Academy and went on to graduate from Officer Candidate School in Ft. Benning, Ga., as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was employed at Sprague Meter Gas Company for 38 years, retiring as a Test Engineer. He was an EMT for 26 years with Newtown Ambulance Corp. before moving to the Shenandoah Valley in March 1995. In 1982, he bicycled from Seattle across the country to Newtown, Conn., with his daughter, Nancy. He was a founding member of Newbury Congregational Church in Brookfield, Conn., was a member of American Legion, Post 0222, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 23 years in the Elkton area. He loved his dogs, was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Spotswood Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Scovil Smith; son, Dana Earle Smith; daughters, Pamela Smith Woody and husband, George, and Nancy Smith McCarthy and husband, Michael, as well as a granddaughter, Heather Marie Woody.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Friends may contact the family at home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels--EAUS, or UVA Medical Center.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
