Sylvester ‘Odell’ Lam
Sylvester “Odell” Lam, 73, of Harrisonburg, went into the arms of Jesus with his family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Mr. Lam was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Elkton, Va., and was the son of the late Sylvester Charles and Margaret McCauley Lam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hunter Lam.
Odell was employed at Merck and retired after 32 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville, served in the U.S. Army for eight years, and was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge No. 1635. Odell lived life to the fullest and was devoted to his family and loved them completely. He was an avid fisherman and was most happy when he was on the water. His kind heart, loving nature and mischievous grin will be missed by everyone. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who loved his family dearly.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda Evans Lam; daughter, Tammy Dean; granddaughter and sunshine of his life, Coral Dean; sisters, Joyce Ettinger and husband, Edward, and Patricia Cook and husband, Virgil; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his dog, Cole, who was his best friend.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Dr. Rev. Frederick Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
