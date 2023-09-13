Tammy Ann Lindahl, 65, of Elgin, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Dec. 15, 1957, she was a daughter of the late P.W. Mac Atkins and Thelma Shifflett Atkins.
Tammy graduated from Harrisonburg High School (Class of 1976) and proudly served in the United States Army. While stationed at Camp King in Germany, she met her loving husband of 43 years, Gerald Gene Lindahl. Together, they enjoyed volksmarching the trails in Germany and spending the weekends riding their motorcycle with the Honda Rider Club of America. Tammy was an avid animal lover, a talented jewelry maker, and had a passion for reading. She loved music and sitting on her back porch. Following her military career, Tammy worked at Epworth Early Intervention Center as a receptionist and assistant teacher. She is fondly remembered for a quiet yet strong-willed and witty personality.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kellie Lindahl (Andrés Pacheco); sister, Pam Liskey (John); niece, Nikki Corley (Brad Taylor); and great-niece, Addison Corley. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Keith Atkins.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lindahl was held at 9 o’clock Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John Neumann Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia, S.C. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers were held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, S.C.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
