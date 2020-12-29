Teddie R. ‘Ted’ Hepner
Teddie R. “Ted” Hepner, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Ted was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Shenandoah County, Va., the son of the late Martin A. Hepner and Gladys Mae Lonas Hepner.
Ted served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed his time and friends at the Moose Club of Winchester and Bowling Green Country Club.
He married Lucy Richard Hepner March 11, 1950, in Hagerstown, Md. She preceded him in death May 13, 2012.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Hepner (Cindy) of Harrisonburg and Jason Hepner (Megan) of Winchester; daughter, Terri Hepner (Fred Grove) of Winchester; grandchildren, Savannah Hepner, Sierra Hepner, Ricky Whitacre Jr., Molly Hepner and Anna Hepner and great- grandson, Ricky Whitacre III.
Along with his wife he is also preceded in death by his son, Larry Hepner; brothers, James, Gerald and Gene Hepner and his sister, Katherine Parsons.
There will a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.