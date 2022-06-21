Terrence John Cunningham, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away from acute myeloid leukemia on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
A son of the late Joan Jonas Cunningham, he was born on July 18, 1951, in New Brunswick, N.J.
Terrence spent his early life in New Jersey where he graduated from Bridgewater East High School and later obtained his bachelor’s degree from Madison College (now JMU) in 1976.
He had been employed as a salesman for Packaging Services, Inc. for 26 years and most recently at Interchanges Group for 13 years prior to his retirement in 2017.
Terry was a longtime member of the Spotswood Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and was also a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He also served his country for six years in the Army National Guard.
His interests and hobbies included being an avid golfer, enjoying JMU sports, and gardening. Terry was selfless in being a long-time blood donor and was a devoted grandfather.
On Aug. 23, 1975, he was united in marriage to Loretta “Gail” Baugh Cunningham, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Cunningham Weaver and husband, Chris, of Harrisonburg and Diane Lancor and husband, Kevin, of Hamilton, Va.; five grandchildren, Keegan, Vivienne, Natalie, Winston and Nora; one brother, Tim Cunningham and wife, Cathy, of Surfside Beach, S.C.; two sisters, Beverly McHale and husband, Pat, of McKinney, Texas and Nancy Guggenheim and husband, Jim, of Titusville, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helenamae and Howard Baugh.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. Following the service, he will be cremated and his cremains will be interred at Woodbine Cemetery at a later date.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or www.hopva.org.
The family also strongly encourages his friends to donate blood to the American Red Cross in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
