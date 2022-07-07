It is with great sadness we report Terry A. Gum, born July 3, 1955, in Elkins, W.Va., went to be with his heavenly Father in the early afternoon of June 9, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
Terry was the youngest of three children born to the late Gerald G. Gum Sr. and Helen Colene Johnson Gum. He is survived by his wife, Deborah "AJ" Jackson Gum; sons, Zachary and Joshua Gum; elder sister, Sharon Gum Baker; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gum; and a score of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald G. Gum Jr. and brother-in-law, Jerry W. Baker.
The Gum family moved from Elkins to Mathias, W.Va., and then to New Market, Va., when Terry was eight years old. He made friends easily and while a good student, he excelled in athletics, lettering in football, basketball, and track at Stonewall Jackson HS before graduating in 1973. Terry joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and served his country for 10 years, after which he and his young family moved to Texas, where Terry worked in the telecom field. In 2002, he "retired" from computers and began a second career as a golf professional.
Terry was respected and admired by all who knew him. There will be a time for family and friends to gather at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
