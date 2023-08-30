The Rev. J. Harry Hall, a devoted servant of God and a cherished member of the community, passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at the age of 98.
He was born March 16, 1925, in Brown Hills, England and was the son of Harry and Wilhelmina Hall.
Harry was a minister and had served at St. Michael's United Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Harry pursued his education, earning a Master's Degree and immersing himself in the divine teachings. His desire to spread the word of God led him to become a minister, dedicating his life to guiding and inspiring others.
He was united in marriage to Florence (Kuchenbrod/Hicks) Hall.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Judy Hall, Peter Hall, Nancy Hall, Steven Hall, Billy Hall, Robert Hicks, Charlene Markakis, and Douglas Hicks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held Sept. 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Michael's United Church of Christ with the Revs. Hollis Dodge and Keith Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
