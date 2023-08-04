The Rev. John Francis Kuebler
The Rev. John Francis Kuebler, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Kuebler was born May 2, 1948, in Lackawanna, N.Y. and was a son of the late Francis Patrick and Doris (Culligan) Kuebler.
He was a graduate of Frontier Central High School and Reformed Theological Seminary. Mr. Kuebler earned a Master’s Degree in Divinity and a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. John was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. He served as an Associate Pastor in three churches for 26 years. Mr. Kuebler founded three Biblical counseling centers, the latest as Founder and Director of Journey Counseling Ministry in Harrisonburg.
He also worked as a Police Officer for 15 years. John served in the United States Army National Guard from 1970-1977. John loved watching the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes football teams. He enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, and was able to incorporate many of the scriptures into his counseling. His passion was mentoring and nurturing men to be strong husbands and leaders. He was also a member of the Presbyterian Church of America, Blue Ridge Presbytery, The American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy, and the American Association of Christian Counselors.
On Aug. 13, 1971, he married the former Mary Elizabeth Shreenan, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Kuebler is survived by his children, Lawrence F. Kuebler (Jamie), Scott J. Kuebler (Monica); siblings, William E. Kuebler (Terry), Kathryn Mary Devinney (Lawrence), Patricia F. DeBerardinis (David); and his grandchildren, Whitney L. Kuebler, Shelby F. Kuebler, Ryann E. Kuebler and Sophia J. Kuebler.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 546 West Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with the Rev. Michael Sharrett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will be livestreamed by visiting https://www.cov-pres.org/sunday-materials/
The family is grateful for the loving care and support of First Choice Hospice and Care Advantage.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Journey Counseling Ministries, 250 E. Elizabeth St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, c/o Missions Fund, 32 Southgate Court, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
