The Rev. Robert Bell ‘Bob’ Woodworth
The Rev. Robert Bell (Bob) Woodworth, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Jan. 28 after a long life of joyful service. He was born July 11, 1923, to James W. and Alice A. Woodworth in Wardensville, W.Va., and grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. He worked as a professional photographer until he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942. He served in the United States and Korea as a radar operator and instructor and as an aerial photographer until discharged in 1951.
Bob met his future wife, Joy Ellen Zepp, while attending Muskingum College, and they were married shortly before his graduation in 1953. The couple moved to Pennsylvania, where Bob graduated from Pittsburgh Xenia Theological Seminary in 1956. Following ordination, he served pastorates in Moon Run, Pa., Moorefield, W.Va., and Woodbridge, Va. He also served as a Trustee at Davis & Elkins College (W.Va.) and at Sunnyside Retirement Community. He was a member of Shenandoah Presbytery, Honorably Retired.
Rev. Woodworth is survived by daughters, Ellen Woodworth (Thom Witting) and Alice W. Campbell (Gardner), and grandchildren, Ian Woodworth Campbell and Genevieve Joy Campbell. He was predeceased by his wife, parents, and three siblings: James William Woodworth, Mary Leigh Touvell, and Elizabeth Ann Kosydar.
Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery (Va.) on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. in Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Sunnyside Communities Fund.
