Theodore Campbell Jr., age 86, of Elkton, Va., passed away May 5, 2021, at his home. A son of the late Theodore Sr. and Jewell Ferrell Campbell, he was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Durham, N.C.
Mr. Campbell served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1955. He began his career in typography as an apprentice with the Durham Herald-Sun and then later worked for the Chapel Hill Weekly and Raleigh News & Observer. He relocated to Washington, D.C., and was employed for over 25 years with the Government Printing Office until retirement.
Ted was a member of Columbia Typographical Union No. 101-12 in Washington, D.C. for over 60 years. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Elmer Timberman Lodge No. 54, Annandale, Va. (Master 1979), Charles Franklin Shuler Lodge No. 74, Elkton, Va., and Ocean Lodge No. 405, Morehead City, N.C.
During his retirement, he also helped build five habitat homes in North Carolina. Ted was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church and had a great interest in family genealogy, golf, stock car racing, classic cars and WWII aircraft.
On May 31, 1958, he married Anna Baker, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Malcolm S. Campbell and wife, Belinda, of San Antonio, Texas, and Michael S. Campbell and wife, Rachelle, of Nampa, Idaho; a daughter, Michelle R. Champ and husband, Gary, of Leesburg, Va.; a sister, Arcell Sawyer of South Boston, Va.; seven grandchildren, Leyna Campbell, Kelsea Champ, Sidney Campbell, Melody Champ, Summer Champ, Logan Champ and Alexander “Alex” Campbell; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Sawyer.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Masonic funeral rites beginning at 7 p.m. Facial covering and distancing will be required for the health of others.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Va.
The memorial service will be conducted Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren St. in Elkton with The Rev. Debbie Powell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Elkton UMC.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
