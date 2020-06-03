Theodore ‘Ted’ Phillips
Theodore “Ted” Phillips, 83, of Mount Crawford, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Mr. Phillips was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Mount Crawford and was the son of the late Theodore R. and Lilly Long Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved younger brother, Charles E. Phillips.
In June of 1966, he married Jacqueline Kiser Phillips, who also preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2020.
Ted was a lifetime member of Friedens United Church of Christ. After high school, he went on to serve in the United States Army. He later owned and operated a Dairy Farm and was self-employed until 1994, when he then went to work at Kroger. His grandchildren were a great joy in his life. He never met a stranger, enjoyed visiting with people everywhere he went and loved animals of all kinds.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Phillips and wife, Angela, of Mount Crawford; daughter, Sara Clinedinst and husband, Mike, of Lacey Spring; brother, Martin Phillips and wife, Ann, of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Bryce and Abby Phillips, and Katelyn and Shaina Clinedinst, as well as a sister-in-law, Pat Phillips of Mount Crawford.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
