Thomas Daniel Scanlan
Thomas Daniel Scanlan, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Scanlan was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a son of the late Thomas Joseph Daniel and Alberta Witwer Scanlan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Scanlan, and a sister, Anna Mary Scanlan.
Thomas served his country in the National Guard and worked in agricultural sales until retirement. During his retirement, he learned to play the dulcimer and shared his love for the instrument by building over 150 dulcimers and playing at various nursing home and venues in the Valley. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as building fishing rods and making guns.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Ann Zaleski Scanlan; sons, Tom Scanlan and wife, Lee Ann, Dan Scanlan and fiancée, Shelia Harr, and Dave Scanlan and wife, Karla; daughters, Suzanne Scanlan and Christine McDaniel and husband, Berkley; brother, Mike Scanlan; and grandchildren, Chloe Scanlan, Matthew McDaniel, Frances McDaniel and Grace McDaniel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
