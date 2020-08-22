Thomas Edward Higgs, 64, of Rileyville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
He was born on July 13, 1956, in Luray, and was a son of the late Emmett Randolph Higgs and Mae Irene Smith Biller.
Thomas was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
On July 4, 1999, he married Linda Sue Jones Higgs, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Jessica Dawn Turner of Stanley; two brothers, Scott Craig Higgs and William Randolph Higgs, both of Luray; two sisters, Wanda Jean Foster of Harrisonburg, and Gail Denise Rhinehart of Luray, and one granddaughter, April Suzanne Turner of Stanley. He was preceded in death by two daughters, April Michelle Higgs ad Ashley Suzanne Higgs.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Rileyville Baptist Church by the Rev. Dan Ellis. Burial will be in Culpeper National Cemetery.
The Bradley Funeral Home will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, to sign the register book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.