Thomas Francis Ballweg
Thomas Francis Ballweg was born March 17, 1949, in Cornwall, N.Y., and died Dec. 6, 2019. He was the sixth child of Fred and Marie Ballweg. He joined the Merchant Marines at 15 years old and was sent out to sea. He grew up in a hurry! He married Linda F. Woolard June 17, 1969, and was drafted and sent to Vietnam in January 1970 with the U.S. Army. Upon return the family (including their daughter, Louise) resided in Norfolk, Va. Over the years he has been a construction worker laying underground telephone cables, built water towers, bridges, self-employed carpet installer, handi-man, etc. While in Norfolk he was president of the Civic League and president of the Adopt-A-Cop for his neighborhood. He and Linda moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 2005 to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and family. He worked for his son-in-law in construction for a few years and then retired from work to be an active volunteer for the Bergton Food Bank and Quarter Master for the Chimney Rock VFW.
As a member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church, he was a dedicated fundraising volunteer for F.L.A.G. Camp (Fun Learning About God) and the Shenandoah Valley Academy Mission Sales. He was proud to be a dedicated member playing his guitar and singing in a gospel music group that visited the area nursing homes. Throughout his entire life he has been an avid fisherman. Whereas some might brag of big fish tales, Tom could actually deliver. He was a man known to show his love of God, wife, family and neighbors by acts of service and kindness. One of his greatest legacies is the success of his daughter’s family members as being good, honest, hardworking, compassionate and God-loving people.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 50-plus years, Linda Ballweg of New Market, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Bernhart Jedamski of Broadway, Va.; grandson, wife and great-grandson, Morgan, JoAnna and Kyland Jedamski of Timberville, Va.; grandson and wife, Graydon and Katrina Jedamski of Broadway, Va.; grandson, wife and great-granddaughter, Logan, Holly and Remington Jedamski of New Market, Va.; grandson, Braxton Jedamski of Broadway, Va.; and his much loved brothers, Fred, Sigard, Albert, Peter, Rusty, David, and Danny; and brothers-in-law, Buster and Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marie Ballweg, and sister, Kathy Stevens.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
