Thomas Hildred White, 91, of New Bern, N.C., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Thomas, the late son of Nathan Ottis and Ethel Izora McCoy White, was born June 17, 1931, in Cove City, N.C.
Starting out his early years in a small town, Thomas left home to serve in the Navy after graduating from Dover High School in 1949. Following completion of two tours in service, he was honorably discharged as a disabled veteran of the Korean War. At this stage in life, Thomas embarked on a new adventure as an assistant manager at F.W. Woolworth Company in Bluefield, W.Va. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Jane Melvin. They were married 18 months later.
During the early years of their marriage, Thomas and Elizabeth explored new cities as he took on a new role as fireman for the Norfolk and Western Railway in Roanoke, Va. In 1958, they welcomed their first child, a son, Thomas Nathan. With incoming diesel engines, Thomas decided to explore his lasting career path in Harrisonburg, Va. He became a salesman for Lance, Inc., home of the ToastChee Sandwich Crackers, where he had an incredibly lucrative career--even achieving “Big Cheese” status in 1986. Thomas and Elizabeth welcomed two more children during these years, a son, George Terry, in 1961 and a daughter, Sandra Elizabeth, in 1964.
As well as being a recognizable member of the community, Thomas was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was on the Missions Committee of Harrisonburg Baptist Church and became a founder and charter member of the Virginia Avenue Baptist Mission. He proudly named the mission, West Side Baptist Church. Thomas continued his devotion through serving as a deacon, board member, trustee and youth coordinator. Always willing to mentor and guide new worshipers, Thomas always found a way to help others.
After 34 years with Lance, Thomas decided to retire and travel. Thomas and Elizabeth explored both nationally and internationally, but always returned to an old camping favorite--Myrtle Beach, S.C. During his retirement years, Thomas and Elizabeth took on new roles as grandparents to four beloved grandchildren, Thomas Nathan (1984), Erika Lane (1992), Christopher Allen (1992) and Elizabeth Rose (1995).
Following their move to New Bern around 25 years ago, Thomas and Elizabeth enjoyed the much warmer climate, where they could often be found fishing with friends at Emerald Isle. They became devoted attendees of New Life Freewill Baptist Church and the Stewards’ Sunday School Class. Here, Thomas formed many lasting friendships. His later years in New Bern were spent gardening, reminiscing with “old” movies and enjoying afternoon car rides complete with a Pepsi and bag of popcorn.
Known as “Tom”, “Daddy” and “Granddaddy” to those that cherished and adored him, he always conducted himself with poise even after replacing his daily business suits and wingtips for polos and sandals. Thomas will truly be missed by all those who had the honor to know him. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his dear brother, Cecil Lane, of Cove City.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Melvin White; his three children, Nathan (Kathy), George (Cindy) and Sandra (Steve); four grandchildren, William (Vernice), Erika, Christopher and Elizabeth; two great-grandchildren, Asher and Zachary; three nephews, Alfred, Michael (Miranda) and Danny (Teresa); one niece, Pat, and numerous extended relatives.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at New Life Free Will Baptist Church in New Bern by Pastor Scott Coghill. A graveside service will be held afterwards at Cove City Cemetery on White Avenue. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the “Thomas White Scholarship Fund” at New Bern Christian Academy (2911 Old Cherry Point Road).
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas White.
