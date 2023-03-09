DEERFIELD--Thomas Jacob “Tommy” Kelley, 77, passed away at his home on Monday, March 6, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Tommy was born in Swoope to the late Isaac “Jake” and Junie Kelley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Oldham; a sister, Edith “Charlotte” Thompson; and a grandson, Timothy Moran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Burgandine) Kelley; a daughter, Krystal Marks and husband, Christopher, of Deerfield; two brothers, Daniel Kelley and wife, Carol, of Mount Solon and Charles Kelley and wife, Dixie, of Deerfield; three sisters, Patsy Riley of Staunton, Phyllis Starrett of Churchville and Ruth Kelley of Irving, Texas; seven grandchildren, Emily Nelson, Kaylee Baltazar, Bailey Oldham, Elijah Oldham, Zachary Lotts, Ella Lotts, and Gabby Marks; and one great-grandson, Houston Oldham.
Tommy was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church, a former member of Deerfield Ruritan Club and a former member of Deerfield Valley Volunteer Fire Department. He was an SP4 in the Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of Dula-Beyerly VFW Post 3060. He worked 30 plus years at Choppingale Tree Farm.
Tommy was an avid hunter and looked forward to deer season every year. He would look through the hunting books to make sure he knew when the season would begin and what he was allowed to shoot when. He had many hunting buddies over the years that he not only shared the mountains with, but also all the stories that went along with hunting. He formed a special bond with his hunting buddy, Tiffany Ingram.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends who have offered their love and support during his illness, including our own special nurse and dearest friend, Pam Ingram. The family would also like to thank Legacy Hospice for their love and support.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Deerfield Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Curtis Crawford. Burial will follow in Deerfield Community Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Robbie and John Riley, Brandon Ward, Shannon Burgandine, Dustin Shiflett, Larry Armentrout, Eddie Santiago, and Norman Argabright. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and friends in attendance.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday in Bear Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Deerfield Baptist Church, 99 Marble Valley Road, Deerfield, VA 24432.
Condolences may be directed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
