Thomas Joseph Hughes, Sr., 74, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Donald Painter and Gertrude Schmalzried Hughes.
Tom was raised in Waynesboro and attended Virginia Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later received his BA from Breadloaf Bible College in Burlington, N.C. Tom retired from Merck and Co. and was a dedicated member of Faith Alive Fellowship Church, where he was an elder and played guitar with the worship team. He previously pastored two churches, had a great love for Jesus, and lived to glorify God.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 48 years, Bertie Blevins Hughes. Also surviving are two sons, Thomas “Joseph” Hughes Jr. and wife, Berlinda, of New Market, and Joshua “Josh” Hughes and wife, Shari, of Shenandoah; like a son, William “Matthew” Blevins; seven brothers, Don Hughes, George Hughes and wife, Marianne, Jim Hughes, Rick Hughes, Mike Hughes, Bob Hughes, and Dan Hughes; a sister, Marybeth Hughes-Lacy; six grandchildren, Reilly Joseph Hughes, Brady Daniel Hughes, Samantha Ivy Hughes, Joshua “Mikey” Hughes Jr., Christine Elizabeth Hughes, and Hannah Jane Monger, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Laurence “Larry” Hughes; two sisters, Charlene Hughes, and Joan Hughes, and sister-in-law, Barbara Hughes.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Don Meadows and wife, Patti, officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Alive Fellowship Church, 190 ShenElk Plaza, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
