Thomas L. Brower Sr., 97, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps as a crew member of a C47 “sky train.”
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Gladys; his daughter; Jane, and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his daughter, Gail; his son, Thomas Jr.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He will always be remembered for his 55 years of extraordinary care of his youngest son, Christopher.
His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View Inc., 1621 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
