Thomas Paul Moser, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Phoenix of Harrisonburg. The family is most grateful to have had him in our lives for 79 years, but with saddened hearts we pass him over into God's loving hands.
He was born Jan. 1, 1943, and was a son of the late Frank and Louise (Plowman) Moser.
Thomas retired in 2004 from Blue Ridge Beverage and had served in the United States Air Force. He attended Providence Baptist Church in Harrisonburg. Tommy was quick to smile and laugh, loved to sing and dance, but most of all he loved to talk.
Thomas was united in marriage to Donna Kay (Dangerfield) Moser, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Mark Moser of Panama City, Fla., and Lance Moser of McDonough, Ga.; stepson, David Judy and wife, Kim, of Ruckersville; four sisters, Bobbie McCerry of Ashville, N.C., Jimmy Gale Godzinski of Ashville, N.C., Brenda Delacruz of Ashville, N.C., and Helen Pace and husband, Ray, of Emerald Isle, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Earwood.
A memorial service celebrating Thomas's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Andy Rice officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home.
The family sends a heartfelt thanks to the Legacy Hospice and the Phoenix of Harrisonburg for his care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
