Thomas Randolph Lam
Thomas Randolph Lam, 87, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port where he resided.
He was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Guy and Lottie Lam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Beulah Eppard Lam; his son, Timothy (Timmy) Lam; and his brother, David Lam.
Mr. Lam was a Korean War veteran who served our country in the Mortar Co. 350th Infantry Regiment in Austria and Germany from Feb. 10, 1953 until Jan. 12, 1955. He received various awards for his service and after his active duty, he continued with eight additional years of service in the United States Army Reserve.
Randolph enjoyed people. He spent countless hours volunteering his time and service to the church and community and he worked tirelessly caring for his wife and family. He was lionhearted always rising to the occasion whether good or bad with the same cheerful attitude and never complaining or seeking recognition. He was a gardener, a fisherman, a hunter, a craftsman and a homemaker. But above all else he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and caretaker who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Jackson and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Audrey, Nicholas and Lindsay; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rudolph Eppard and Betty Jean Eppard; brother-in-law, Charlie Lynn, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his caregiver of many years, Mindy Propst, whom he also regarded as a cherished family member.
Mr. Lam will be at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wanda Reed Myers officiating.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.