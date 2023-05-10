Thomas Ray Goudy
Thomas Ray Goudy, 80, of Harrisonburg, died May 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in California.
He worked in refrigeration at Pilgrim’s Pride and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
In 2002, he married the former Naomi Cosner, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Pamela Lam; a son, Richard Keeler; four granddaughters; one grandson; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Verita Thompson.
His body will be cremated and services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.