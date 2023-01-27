Thomas Wayne Fulk, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born Jan. 18, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Turner Wayne Fulk and Edna Margaret Hawse Fulk.
He was a 1961 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. He spent six years in the Virginia National Guard. He retired after 30 years from A&P Grocery Store.
Tom had a love for sports. He played American Legion baseball for Post 27, in the RCBL for 12 years, playing with the Bridgewater Reds and Clover Hill Bucks and coached Bridgewater Senior League baseball. He enjoyed playing tennis and Duck Pin Bowling. He was also an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed his many golfing buddies. Until his last days, his sports trivia and knowledge was impeccable.
He was married to Lana Matheny in 1972, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his two daughters, Andra Fulk Banks and husband, Shane Banks, of Penn Laird and Kara Fulk Eppard and husband, Steve Eppard, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Hannah Eppard, Luke Eppard, Chase Banks and Carter Banks; two brothers, Donnie Fulk and wife, Jane, of Bridgewater and Ronnie Fulk and wife, Catana, of Bridgewater and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion of 14 years, Rhonda Lentz, of Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Tee Shenandoah Valley, 690 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
