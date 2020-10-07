Thomas Worcester Starkey
Thomas Worcester Starkey, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Tom was born April 11, 1927, in Duluth, Minn., to the late Warren Fellows and Virginia May Moore Starkey.
He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., and served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a regional manager for Sandoz/Novartis Pharmaceuticals for many years. He and his wife, Sarah, retired to her beloved family home, Belvidere Farm, in Mount Sidney, Va. He was a member of the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School.
On Jan. 14, 1950, he married Sarah Alice McCue in St. Louis, Mo. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas McCue Starkey of Charlottesville, Va., and David Moore Starkey and wife, Iris Garner, of Kernsville, N.C.; sisters, Katherine Litehiser and Virginia Thompson of Minnesota; grandchildren, Tricia Starkey of North Carolina, Lauren Starkey Oelschlager of Virginia, Shaun Starkey of Pennsylvania, Daniel Starkey and Matthew Starkey of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Gwynneth Ward, Cecelia Ward and Maisie Ward of Virginia, Alexis Starkey and Jordan Starkey of North Carolina, and Eli Starkey and Campbell Starkey of Pennsylvania.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Starkey.
Tom was known by his loved ones as a dedicated family man, a gentleman, and God-fearing individual from another era. He and his wife, Sarah, traveled the world together. He was a passionate student of history; he enjoyed cruises, the countryside, and pugs. Most especially, he loved his family and home. He will be forever missed.
The funeral service and burial will be privately held at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, 28 Old Stone Church Lane, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
