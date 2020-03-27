Timothy Caroll Knicely, 71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 23, 1948, a son of Nelda Bell (McDorman) Knicely, of Dayton, and the late Cecil Hampton Knicely.
Timothy was a Class of 1966 graduate of Turner Ashby High School, and also attended Blue Ridge Community College. He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 and earned a National Defense Service Medal, and an Expert M16 Marksmanship Medal. He worked as a machinist at Walker Manufacturing in Harrisonburg, retiring in 2015. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren and the Virginia Rodders Car Club. His hobbies were fishing at Lake Anna and hunting.
On Sept. 24, 2005, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Elizabeth (Smith Kasper) Knicely, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Shannon Caroll Knicely and Crystal Dawn Knicely, both of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kristopher Gauge Knicely and Dante Televedis Knicely; sister, Nellie Black and husband, Eddie, of Dayton; brother, Roger W. Knicely and wife, Cora, of Dayton, and former wife, Joyce Ann (Stearn) Knicely, of Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, with Rev. David Miller officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Sunday, March 29, 2020, to pay respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Clover Hill Fire & Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Cat's Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
