Tim Puffenbarger, age 69, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away peacefully with his wife, Kathy, and his son, Kenley, by his side on Aug. 14, 2020, after a long illness with Brain Cancer. He was born Nov. 16, 1950, and was the son of the late Leon and Dorothy “Nellie” Puffenbarger.
Tim was raised in the home of his grandparents “mama and papa”, the late Bryan and Artie Rexrode of Briery Branch. He is preceded in death by uncles, Sterling and Tommy Rexrode of Staunton, aunts, Joan Riddleberger and Geneva Craun of Bridgewater, and special dog, Prissy.
Tim served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era, being drafted soon after his graduation from Turner Ashby High School in 1970.
On March 27, 1975, he was united in marriage to Kathy Weaver, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Kenley Puffenbarger of Bridgewater; two sisters, Donna and Judy and uncle, Victor Rexrode and wife, Barbara, of Bridgewater; brother-in-law, Gary Weaver and wife, Brenda, of Maryville, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Walus and husband, Mike, of Craigsville, Va., and Sarah Palmer of Salem, Va. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and beloved pet, Mandy, and grand-dog, Daisy.
Tim was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, where he faithfully served the congregation by helping others where needed and especially enjoyed the many visitations he made to the hospital, nursing homes, and residences to check in on folks. He worked alongside his wife, Kathy, in ministry in full support of her position currently serving as associate pastor at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. God first called them to ministry work in 1998 where they witnessed together in volunteer ministry holding the Sunday morning chapel/church service for 17 ½ years for the residents at Loyalton Assisted Living in Staunton, Va. Tim loved his church and his church family at Briery Branch where he was born and raised.
On Aug. 1, 2014, he retired from Hershey’s Chocolate in Stuarts Draft, Va. He was often called the “Candy Man” or “Daddy Puff.” He loved taking vacations to the Pigeon Forge, Tenn. area and the many trips he and Kathy made there over the years. His favorite thing was seeing and listening to Southern Gospel Group, The Kingdom Heirs. He enjoyed fishing with his son, Kenley, and playing “Amazing Grace” on his guitar. He loved his family and many friends. Tim loved people. He enjoyed working and staying busy. He loved life. His love and devotion to God, his country and family will forever be remembered and cherished.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. with Pastors Kathy Puffenbarger and Darren Howdyshell officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
