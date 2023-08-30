Tommy Lee Jones, 73, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Jones was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Shenandoah, Va., and was the son of the late Owen Junior and Olita E. King Jones. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, Charles, James and William Jones; sisters, Shirley Toliver, Mae Lawson, Dorothy Moton, Lula Jones, and Betty Martin.
Tommy served his country with the United States Army as a Supply Sergeant E-7 retiring in 1991. Following his retirement, he went to work as a computer programmer and operator at Transprint, U.S.A. He was the beloved Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shenandoah, where he was very passionate about preaching The Word of God. He was a dedicated worker for the Lord and considered himself to be one of Gods “favorite sons.” Tommy loved life, he was humble, kind, giving, loyal, loving, soft spoken and a jokester. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother, fishing, a good Pepsi and loved spending time with his sons.
On April 2, 1992, he married the love of his life, Barbara, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Derrick Leon Jones and Xavier Owens Jones; brother, Bennie Jones; sisters, Margaret Wright and husband, Victor, and Edith Banks; brothers-in-law, Benny, George and Jośe, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as special friends, Ernest Jones Jr. and Reverend Wood.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Francis Belle officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkton. A Repass will then be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 539, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.