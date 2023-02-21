December 8, 1931 - February 17, 2023
Tommy Lee Painter of Stanley, born Dec. 8, 1931, passed away in his home with family by his side on Feb. 17, 2023.
Tommy was the son of the late Frederick and Julia Good Painter and is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Julia Painter Odle.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Charlotte Price Painter; sister, Jean “Dee” Painter of Stanley; son-in-law, Jim Odle (husband to Julia) of Medon, Tenn.; daughter, Kimberly Painter Whiteley and her husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg; son, Timothy Lee Painter, his wife, Tiffany, of Raphine; grandsons, Justin and Ethan Painter, Todd Odle and a great-grandson, Keaton Odle.
Tommy married Charlotte on Nov. 3, 1956. He served in the United States Army, and he was a veteran of the Korean conflict. Tommy was a hardworking, gentle man, whose love and dedication to his family was shown through his actions. He was a man of very few words but had a sweet grin. He loved to garden, spending most of his time there producing the most delicious corn and tomatoes. He could often be found in his back building tinkering with the lawnmowers or building birdhouses. Tommy loved sharing this time with his children and grandchildren. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was loved by so many.
The family will be honoring Tommy’s life at the Stanley Baptist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 22; receiving family and friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m.; funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Dr. Larry Patton. Burial will take place at St. Luke Cemetery at Alma after the service. Meal to follow burial at the Stanley Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
