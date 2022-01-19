Tommy Ray Huffman, 69, a resident of Broadway, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Huffman was born June 8, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., and was a son of the late Harold and Alma Vandevander Huffman.
He was a United States Army Veteran and a life member of the Chimney Rock VFW. He retired from the Rockingham County School system as a plumber.
On Sept. 26, 1975, he married the former Lois Lindamood, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Tammy Mongold and husband, Brian, and Brian Huffman and wife, Samantha; siblings, Linda Lonas and husband, Eugene, and Thelma Halterman and husband, Larry; and grandchildren, Hailea Huffman, Steven Huffman, Alessandra Massarella, Rebecca Massarella, Gracey Mongold, and Robert Mongold.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huffman was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Huffman.
Pastor Harvey Yoder will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department, 217 S. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
