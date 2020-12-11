Tommy Tucker Showalter, 97, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Mr. Showalter was born Nov. 12, 1923, in the Snapps Creek area of Rockingham County and was a son of the late Earl Anthony and Erthyl Jones Showalter.
He was a first year graduate of the Mt. Clinton High School in 1940. Tommy was a decorated military veteran having served in the United States Army during World War II. Drafted at the age of 19, he served under General Patton’s 3rd Army Infantry as a sharpshooter. He was a proud recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Following his military service, he worked as an electrician for Casco Ice from which he retired in 1988. He was a member of the West Rockingham Ruritans where he was a past president and was a member of the former Carl D. Lee VFW Post 9872 and the Myers Hodge VFW. He was also an active lifetime member of the Antioch Church of Christ.
He was married to Alda May Riggleman Showalter, who passed away on July 24, 2006.
Surviving are his children, Tommy Scott Showalter and wife, Donna, of Rockingham and Tana Starr Showalter of Port Republic; two brothers, Neil Showalter of Harrisonburg and Jack Showalter and wife, Gloria, of Rockingham; grandson, Justin Daniel Showalter and wife, Heather; two great-grandchildren, Easton Tucker Showalter and Kinley Renee Showalter; and two stepgrandchildren, Corey Dean and Aaron Dean and wife, Devon.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Showalter, Lynwood Showalter, Waldo Showalter, Betty Showalter, Norma Cupp and Helen Miller.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 27. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book may do so Sunday, Dec. 13, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church of Christ, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
