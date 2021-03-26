Tony Gene Hinkle, 82, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port. Mr. Hinkle was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Bergton and was a son of the late Melvin Clay and Delphia Mae Smith Hinkle.
He attended Mount Pleasant School on top of Shenandoah Mountain and later graduated from Broadway High School. He served in the United States Army as a sergeant from 1958 to 1960. He retired from VDOT, where he was employed as a superintendent and served the McGaheysville area.
Mr. Hinkle was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bear hunting. He was president of Feedstone Hunt Club for 25 years. He was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren.
On Nov. 18, 1961, he married Iris Sager Hinkle, who passed away March 2, 2015.
Surviving are his siblings, Delmas “D.C.” Hinkle, Pat Stayner, Phyllis “Snook” Ritchie and Weldon “Chuck” Hinkle, all of Fulks Run, and JoAnn Poff of Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hinkle was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lane Hinkle; siblings, Roy “Buck” Hinkle, Ralph Hinkle, Vera Hupp, Woodrow “Horn” Hinkle and Hardy “Snip” Hinkle.
Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a funeral service Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Per COVID-19 guidelines, seating will be limited and mask are required. A graveside service will be held following at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Sunday, March 28, from 12 p.m. until 5 pm. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
