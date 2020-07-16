Troy Lee Tinnell, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Tinnell was born in Richmond, Va., on March 4, 1957, and was a son of the late Lewis Thomas Tinnell and Dorothy Ann (Shook) Tinnell Eppard.
He was a 1976 graduate of Broadway High School. He loved to watch and participate in sports and played on championship teams in softball and basketball in Rockingham County leagues. He and his brother, Sam, enjoyed showing horses together and he was an avid hunter. He served in the United State Army and worked for Howell Metal.
Surviving are his siblings, Wayne Tinnell and wife, Diane, Gordon Tinnell and wife, Elaina, and Ronnie Johnson and companion, Regina Wegman; stepchildren, Eli Stratton and Claire Stratton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tinnell was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Tinnell, and his dogs, “Simon” and “Coco.”
The body was cremated.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lane Turner officiating at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Waters Farm Initiative, 18621 Runions Creek Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.