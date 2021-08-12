Turner A. “Pete” Fadeley, 100, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Woodland Park Circle at VMRC. Mr. Fadeley was born July 30, 1921, to the late John and Annie Nichtor Fadeley.
Mr. Fadeley was a military veteran who served in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his service, he worked in the Washington, D.C. area as an engineer in the heating industry. After retiring, Mr. Fadeley returned to his home in the Valley. He enjoyed watching baseball and horse races in Charles Town. He was a member of VFW Post 632.
Mr. Fadeley is survived by his caregiver of many years, Kitty Purcell. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fadeley was preceded in death by his siblings, Treva Sheffer, Dorothy Halterman Lee, Stella Poole, Dillman Fadeley and Mervil Fadeley.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Dayton Cemetery. Military Rites will be given by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Brunk House at VMRC and First Choice Hospice for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 632, 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
