V. Stephen Bradshaw
V. Stephen Bradshaw, devoted and loving husband and father, passed away peacefully March 28, 2022, at the Rawley Springs cabin, at the age of 91. He was the son of James Watt Bradshaw and Geneva Bradshaw, born on March 20, 1931, in Martinsburg, W.Va., where he lived his early life. His family moved to Harrisonburg in 1934.
Steve was a longtime resident of the Shenandoah Valley; he loved living in Harrisonburg, Rawley Springs and his farm near New Market. He was a member of the Bethlehem United Church of Christ.
After Harrisonburg High School and starting at Randolph Macon College, he enlisted in the Air Force when the Korean War began and served as part of the Far East Service with the Air Defense Command in Japan. Following his discharge, he went on to the University of Richmond and received his Law Degree from the T.C. Williams School of Law in 1959. He was an attorney and a partner with the Clark and Bradshaw Law Firm until retirement in 1987.
On March 21, 1980, he married Christine Harrison Bradshaw, who survives him. He is also survived by: his brother, James W. Bradshaw of Harrisonburg; his son, Walter S. Bradshaw of Linville, Va.; his two daughters, Kathleen Bradshaw of Fort Collins, Colo. and Stephanie L. Bradshaw and her husband, Dean Metzler of Salida, Colo.; his stepson, Keith E. Fulk and his wife, Rebecca Fulk of Honea Path, S.C. and his stepdaughter, Cathy L. Fulk of Harrisonburg, Va.
Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren: Joel Smith, of Severance, Colo.; Aaron Smith of Fort Collins, Colo.; Casey LaSala of Boulder, Colo.; Joey LaSala of Fort Collins, Colo.; Selene Bradshaw Fink of Timberville, Va.; Chance Fulk of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Iris Fulk and “Gigi” Fulk of Honea Path, S.C. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Jake Smith and Charlie Smith, and a third great-grandson, Baby Fink, due in August.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, George Langford; son, William “Bill” D. Bradshaw; his sister, Mary Ann Clark and her husband, Henry C. Clark; and his sister-in-law, Mary Bradshaw.
Steve was an active participant in the Republican Party and a candidate for the Virginia State Senate in 1967; an Instructor of Business Law at Bridgewater College for eight years; and served on the Board of Directors at Truist Bank (formerly First Virginia Bank, then BB&T) from 1969 to 2006. He was a former partner in Massanutten Village, Inc. development; and a former owner of The Box Factory buildings in downtown Harrisonburg, along with other real estate developments in and around Harrisonburg. Steve had a lifelong attachment to the community of Rawley Springs, spending his summers there with his parents as a child, and was a partner in the development of The Highlands at Rawley Springs; past President of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association; Harrisonburg Jaycees; Harrisonburg Lions Club; and past Vice-President of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
He loved traveling and adventures--most of all sharing time with his wife, Chris. In retirement, they spent many years in their motorhome traveling the United States--making new friends and finding new places to enjoy. They traveled to Europe and many beautiful islands in the Caribbean. They were winter residents of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico from 1990 to 2006.
Steve was a lifelong reader with a keen interest in many things. He never met a stranger and loved sharing stories with everyone he met. His smile captured the hearts of all, as did his wonderful sense of humor. Steve loved hunting and fishing, skiing, and spending time with friends. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and often commented how fortunate he was in life. He was an amazing spirit who will be deeply missed by all whose life he touched.
The family would like to give special thanks to Barbara Cantrell for her dedicated support. In addition, the family extends their gratitude to Sentara Hospice for their help and support in the last month of his life.
The service will be private. The family requests no flowers; however, memorial contributions may be sent to Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg VA 22801, or a charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.