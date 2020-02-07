Vernon Franklin Nesselrodt, 71, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. Born April 12, 1948, at Brocks Gap Road, Va., he was a son of the late Jesse Jackson Nesselrodt and Roxie T. Whitmore Nesselrodt.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the NRA and the Lost River United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes and spending time with family and friends, especially his lifelong farmer friends, Eugene Moyer and Andy Dove.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Shipe; a brother, Winfred Nesselrodt; and an infant daughter, Tina Lynn Nesselrodt.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Jane Heishman Nesselrodt; a daughter, Stephanie Fisher (Brian) of Lebanon, Va.; a son, Bradley Nesselrodt (Christy) of Mathias, W.Va.; a brother, Charles Nesselrodt (Jean) of Mathias; four sisters, Leona Reedy (Rick) of Mathias, Sylvia Dove of Bergton, Va., Jesse Feddon of Bridgewater, Va., and Marie Dickenson (Gary) of Harrisonburg, Va.; and four grandchildren, Shawna and Colton Nesselrodt and Hannah and Olivia Fisher.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, W.Va., with military rites accorded by the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends Saturday 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mathias/Baker Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
