Victor J. Morrison Jr., 76, of Grottoes, Va., was received in heaven Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. from Sentara RMH.
Mr. Morrison was born May 22, 1944, in Massachusetts to the late Victor J. Morrison Sr. and Eileen (Roche) Morrison.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Jean (Kilby) Morrison; a daughter, Cynthia J. Dean and husband, Gary; granddaughter, April N. Shifflett; brothers, David E. Morrison of Florida and John W. Morrison of Georgia and sister, Shelia Crites of Crimora.
Mr. Morrison graduated from Michigan High School and attended East Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Graham Packing Company. In his later years, he drove a bus for the City of Harrisonburg, Department of Public Transportation, which he dearly loved. He was a member of the Harriston Christian Center with his dearest friend and pastor Durwood Cowan. He was a kind and gentle giant. He would do anything for anyone if he could. He was a wonderful husband and friend.
His body will be at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton Monday, July 27, for viewing. His body will be moved on Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. to the Harriston Christian Center. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Harriston Christian Center. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harriston Christian Center, 107 Harriston Road, Grottoes VA 24441.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
