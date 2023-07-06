Vincent Bowman Gilmer Sr., 83, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
He was born June 22, 1940, and was a son of the late Robert and Arlene (Baugher) Gilmer.
Vincent served his country in the U.S. Marines. After graduating from Bridgewater College, he went on to obtain his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. He was a former football and golf coach at Turner Ashby High School and was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church where he sang in the church choir. Vincent owned his own business and his favorite hobby was woodworking.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 55 years, Constance (Knight) Gilmer.
Vincent is also survived by son, Timothy (Melissa) Gilmer; granddaughter, Abi Gilmer; brother, Del (Carolyn) Gilmer; and sister, Jenny Blosser. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by son, Vincent Gilmer Jr.; brothers, David Gilmer and Bob Gilmer Jr.; and sister, Sandra Gilmer.
A service celebrating Vincent's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Bird officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton UMC Building Fund, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
