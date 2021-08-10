Virgil Lowell ‘Cookie’ Cook Jr.
Virgil Lowell “Cookie” Cook Jr., 83, of Madison, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Hospice of Piedmont, Sentara Martha Jefferson in Charlottesville, Va. Cookie was born March 18, 1938, a son of the late Virgil L. and Edna Rhodes Cook Sr. in Elkton, Va.
Throughout his early years Cookie enjoyed playing baseball with the Rockingham County Baseball Leagues and was inducted into the Rockingham County Baseball League Hall of Fame. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Elkton Ruritan Club, the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge, the Harrisonburg Moose Lodge, the JR. OUAM of Elkton, and served as a member of the Town Council for Elkton, Va. He retired from Dupont in 1992.
On April 26, 1968, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Lam) Cook, who survives.
Cookie is also survived by two sons, Donald F. Michael Jr. and wife, Vivian, of Madison, Va., and Christopher C. Cook and wife, Tasha, of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Arielle Nicole Solie (Matthew) of Madison and Dennis Aaron Michael of Madison; two great-granddaughters, Michaela Nicole Jamrozek of Madison and Amelia Virginia Solie of Madison; sisters-in-law, Joyce L. Ettinger (Edward) of Port Republic and Linda Lam of Harrisonburg; a brother, Larry Cook of Elkton; and nieces and nephews.
Virgil was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Scott, and a brother, Ray Cook.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Sentara Martha Jefferson and the Cancer Center of Martha Jefferson.
At the request of Cookie, the service will be private.
