Heaven received a special angel in Wade Berlin Bodkin, 90, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in his beloved Bridgewater, Va.
He was born in Bridgewater on Sept. 25, 1930, and was a son of the late Berlin and Flossie (Miller) Bodkin.
Wade retired after 30 years of service from Reynolds Metals. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 30, 1951, to Mary Louise "Liz" (Wine) Bodkin, who preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2013.
He is survived by his daughter, Kay B. Harvey and husband, Niles, of Roanoke; his two grandchildren, Brad Harvey and wife, Ally, of Kentucky and Nikki Brecher and husband, Dakotah, of Hawaii; six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Mary Louise Harvey, Addalyn Grace Harvey, Greyson Niles Harvey, Colby Blake Harvey, Aspen Rae Brecher and Gannon Harvey Wade Brecher; three nieces; two nephews; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hobert Bodkin; sister, Sara Bodkin Wine; and special friend, Dorothy "Dot" Coffman.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with The Rev. Robbie Miller officiating. Burial will be private.
Friends may pay their respects at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
