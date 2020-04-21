Walstene Asberry “Doc” Bazzle, 93, of Broadway, went to be with the Lord April 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Tenth Legion to the late Reuben Franklin and Viola Stultz Bazzle.
Doc was owner-operator of his own dump truck for Lee High Paving in Culpeper. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He loved duck pin bowling and enjoyed gardening.
On Dec. 16, 1953, he married the former Goldie Alice Shifflett, who preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2000.
Surviving are a daughter, Lysa B. Lohr and husband, Darin, of Broadway; grandchild, Stefanie Brock; two great-grandchildren; brother, J.E. Bazzle of Broadway; sister, Polly Jameson of Timberville; daughter-in-law, Mary Bazzle of Harrisonburg; stepgrandson, Jeremy B. Liskey; two stepgranddaughters, Laura Lohr Earman and Kristin Lohr Whitesell; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Bazzle; sister, Evelene Biller; half sisters, Mamie Frank and Martha Riggleman; and half brother, Edward Bazzle.
Pastor Archie Webster will conduct a private graveside service. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
