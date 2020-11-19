Walter C. Whitmore, 88
Bridgewater
Walter Carroll Whitmore, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on March 11, 1932 and was a son of the late Hinton Miller and Ida Hartman Whitmore. He was a lifetime member of the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church and a trustee of the Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
He was an outside salesman at Valley Distributors, later known as Big A Auto Parts for more than 30 years. Upon his retirement, he worked for Rockingham County Schools as a bus driver, transporting students safely to Mount Clinton and Mountain View Elementary Schools. He had many interests; antiques and tool collector, refinishing furniture, wood working and gardening. He was a member of the Myers Hodges VFW.
Sergeant Whitmore served in the United States Army during the Korean War as an ordinance parts specialist with automatic battalion 2nd Infantry Division, Indian Head, and was part of numerous major battles. For his service, he received a special medal of commendation ribbon, for meritorious service, Korean War Service Medal, and received special recognition.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph, Stanley, and Howard Whitmore and sisters, Ethel Weaver and Charlotte Smith.
On October 15, 1955, he married the former Doris Moyer, who survives. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a brother, Sheldon L. Whitmore of Harrisonburg; sisters-in-law, Kathy Whitmore of Plano, Texas, Mary Whitmore of Harrisonburg, and Evelyn M. Miller (Jimmie) of Harrisonburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Reverend Gordon Meriwether will conduct a graveside service on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Cemetery in Hinton. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
The body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
