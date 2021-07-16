The world lost a great soul in Pastor Walter Emil Lundblad, who died on July 13, 2021, surrounded by family, music, and love. Pastor Lundblad was retired from the United States Air Force and was a beloved minister. He served for many years with the Caribbean Missionary Society and was a long-time pastor of Zion Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Maurertown, Va., and Cedar Creek Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Zepp, Va., and later, Newport Christian Church in Shenandoah. He was a passionate preacher, known for his willingness to help anyone who was stranded and as someone who never met a stranger.
He was generous with his community and with his family. He was a giver of gifts whenever anyone needed help or just a laugh and always ready to give opinions or advice. Along with his wife of 64 years, Joan Lohr Lundblad, he reared five children. He was preceded in death by parents, Emil Otto and Mary Ellen Lundblad; his nine older siblings; his first wife, Ethel St. John Lundblad; and his daughter, Laurie Miller.
He is survived by his wife and sons: Walter Emil Lundblad II (Martha) of Dallas, Texas, Dennis Lundblad (Karen) of Weaverville, N.C., Keith Lundblad of Virginia and William Lundblad (Brooke) of Asheville, N.C. He is also survived by grandchildren, Amy Mendola, Shannon Suarez, Daniel Miller, Peter Lundblad, Kate Kudlich, Justin Miller, Allie Lundblad, Krystin Conley, Charles Lundblad, Kassidy Carter and Kody Lundblad, along with 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m. at Newport Christian Church in Shenandoah, Va., with Pastor Tracy Shifflett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Newport Christian Church, 307 Newport Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
