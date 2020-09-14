Walter Everett Erdman, 84, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. He was born April 10, 1936, in Middletown, Conn., and was a son of the late Arthur Erdman and Evelyn Wiknick Erdman.
Mr. Erdman was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as an accountant for the Department of the Army. He had also been employed with Rockingham Construction in Northern Virginia and at Good Printers in Bridgewater. He moved to Bridgewater in 2002 and was a member and usher at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
On Feb. 5, 1983, he married Fonda Hinton Erdman, who survives.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Christy Dowdy.
