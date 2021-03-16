Walter W. Jenkins
Walter Wood “Woody” Jenkins, 66, of Front Royal, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was born on June 20, 1954, in Luray and was a son of the late Virgil Franklin Jenkins Sr. and Murle Sours Broy.
Mr. Jenkins was a veteran of the United States Army.
On Aug. 6, 1976, he married Lola Easton Jenkins, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Patsy Dolton of Front Royal; two sons, William L. Jenkins of Front Royal and Nathan Jenkins of Mascotte, Fla.; five sisters, Judy Elizabeth Jenkins, Twilight Maria Stroupe and Sheila Clinedinst, all of Luray, Sandra Jean Morris of Stanley and Peggy Balahs of Lacey Spring; a brother, Timothy Michael Jenkins of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lynwood Broy; his stepmother, Betty Jenkins; and a brother, Virgil Franklin Jenkins Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at the Morning Star Lutheran Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Phillip Roby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page SPCA.
