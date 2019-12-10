Walter ‘Wally’ William Janssen
Walter “Wally” William Janssen, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home after battling an extended illness.
Mr. Janssen was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Hoboken, N.J., and was the son of the late John and Jo Hanna Janssen.
Wally served in the United States Air Force and earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. He went on to become an airline pilot for TWA flying 747s internationally, retiring at the age of 60. Even in retirement, he still enjoyed flying all around the Shenandoah Valley and into West Virginia. He was a big John Wayne fan.
On Sept. 29, 1987, he married Cindy Coughlin Janssen, who survives.
There will be no local services. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.